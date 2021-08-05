Entertainment

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family gives update on actress's health

“She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy.”

05 August 2021 - 18:10
Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family has shared her recovery journey as she battles with Covid-19.
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family has shared her recovery journey as she battles with Covid-19.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Mdoda family has thanked SA for the outpouring of love and support after Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's announcement that she was ill in hospital.

In a statement sent to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE, the Mdoda family confirmed Thembisa's diagnosis, saying that she tested positive for Covid-19 and that her hospitalisation followed as a result of the actress having also had an allergic reaction.

“The Mdoda family would like to thank all of you for all the calls and messages concerning our beloved daughter Thembisa Nxumalo (Nee Mdoda) after a tweet regarding her health.”

Thembisa is at the Sandton Mediclinic.

“She is indeed hospitalised and receiving the best medical care at the Sandton Mediclinic. She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy. We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care.”

The family has assured the nation that Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and believe she will be discharged in a couple of days.

“Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and will be released in the next few days. The family is grateful for your love and support during this time, it truly doesn’t go unnoticed. You will be hearing from Thembisa very soon. Once again, thank you and may you extend this grace to all other families in need,” read the statement.

The statement follows after Thembisa's fans were left panicked by her post on Instagram Stories saying she was fighting for her life in hospital.

Thembisa's star shines brighter on the world's stages

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is a reminder to never be afraid to create your own destiny and jump in at the deep end.
Entertainment
2 months ago

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo steps into role of The Queen actress Zandile Msutwana

The Queen actress Zandile Msutwana will be temporarily replaced by TV personality and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo after she sustained an injury on ...
Entertainment
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting