Gauteng finalists lead the pack in Miss SA top 10

Kgothatso Dithebe will have her second shot at the Miss SA title after cracking this year's top 10.

The 26-year-old from Tshwane was a top five finalist in 2019 when former Miss Universe Zozibini Thunzi was crowned Miss SA.

Dithebe is one of four Gauteng finalists for this year’s Miss SA alongside Cheneil Hartzenberg, Moratwe Masima and Tiffany Francis.

“I was extremely happy; I was a bit emotional but also very excited about the journey ahead,” said Sithebe, who is studying for her LLB law degree through the University of SA.

“I have learnt that this is bigger than me. This is about my purpose and my message that needs to be spread across all borders and I need to empower others by making them understand that every part of you and your life is beautiful.

“I am looking forward to growing with my nine sisters. I am looking forward to this journey, I want to enjoy it because I will never re-live this moment again. I am looking forward to the public hearing my voice and my purpose.”

Gauteng leads the pack this year, followed by Western Cape, which registered three top 10 finalists in Jeanni Mulder, Bianca Bezuidenhout and Catherine Groenewald.

Eastern Cape is represented by Kaylan Matthews (Gqeberha) and Zimi Mabunzi (Qonce).

Lalela Mswane from KwaSokhulu in Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, completes this year’s Miss SA top 10 finalists.

“It was honestly the most surreal moment of my life. I was extremely excited and I was also in a state of disbelief. I still am actually. I literally screamed for about a minute,” Mswane said.

“I was hopeful as one always is but I did not expect it at all. The exact moment was a bit of a blur for me because it occurred so quickly. I was late to a dental appointment that I had been nervous about all morning so I was very anxious. So when the call came my heart skipped a beat. I’m still in awe, but very excited.”

The Miss SA winner will be announced on October 16 live from Grand West Arena in Cape Town.

“This is an incredibly strong group of amazing and inspirational women. We look forward to watching them grow over the next few months and showcasing their platforms to the rest of the country,” said Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation.