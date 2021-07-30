WATCH LIVE | The Radio Awards winners’ announcement on July 30

In light of the dramatic events that recently gripped SA, the organisers of The Radio Awards — in consultation with some members of the SA radio industry — decided to postpone the winners’ announcement until July 30 2021 at 3pm.

That time has come and we look forward to celebrating the hard work and commitment of SA’s radio stations with their listeners. The radio industry plays a critical role in maintaining our democracy with fair and factual reporting, while keeping our rainbow nation of diverse South Africans entertained and engaged.

