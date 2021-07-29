SPOTLIGHT | Cinemas reopen; ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’; plus win exclusive merchandise

Offering fun for the entire family, this movie is not a reboot of Space Jam but a sequel with an entirely new storyline. Basketball star LeBron James takes up where Michael Jordan left off in the 1996 Space Jam instalment, and we hear his insights about his character and the film. You can look forward to the return of the entire Looney Tunes family, this time helping James save his son from Al G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. The Goon Squad has been upgraded courtesy of improved animation and CGI.

We feature the film's famous Pump up the Jam theme song in its new version by American rapper Lil Uzi Vert, which offers a techno-digital remix for younger audiences while remaining loyal to the iconic brand that is Space Jam.

The film drives the importance of family, and finds that balance between mature audiences’ bond with the franchise and delivering a unique entertainment experience for new fans.

This week’s episode of Spotlight also features a montage reminder of some great films now showing at cinemas, as well as the chance of winning Space Jam: A New Legacy movie merchandise hampers.

