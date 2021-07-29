SA-born choreographer Mabuse bags dance competition judging job in UK
Dancer and choreographer Otlile “Oti” Mabuse has bagged another dance competition judging job and cannot wait to make Mzansi proud.
Born and bred in Pretoria, the internationally acclaimed dancer told Sowetan that she was excited because the show, The Masked Dancer UK, premieres on her birthday — August 8...
