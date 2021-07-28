Row breaks out over SA Amapiano awards

Lawyer Kevin Smith, acting on behalf of nonprofit company Amapiano Awards, has issued Saapa organisers, Amapiano Governing Body, with a cease and desist letter

The SA Amapiano Awards (Saapa) has called the bluff of an organisation accusing it of stealing the concept for the awards that launched last week with Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo as nominees.



