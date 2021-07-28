Row breaks out over SA Amapiano awards
Lawyer Kevin Smith, acting on behalf of nonprofit company Amapiano Awards, has issued Saapa organisers, Amapiano Governing Body, with a cease and desist letter
The SA Amapiano Awards (Saapa) has called the bluff of an organisation accusing it of stealing the concept for the awards that launched last week with Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo as nominees.
Lawyer Kevin Smith, acting on behalf of nonprofit company Amapiano Awards, has issued Saapa organisers, Amapiano Governing Body, with a cease and desist letter
