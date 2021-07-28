Mthethwa dismisses claims that he's failing artists on funds

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has called claims that his department was failing creatives and artists a fallacy and cheap propaganda

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has called claims that his department was failing creatives and artists a fallacy and cheap propaganda.



Mthethwa, who was updating sports, arts and culture portfolio committee in parliament on the relief funding yesterday, appeared visibly annoyed by comments that the department was doing nothing...