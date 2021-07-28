Mthethwa dismisses claims that he's failing artists on funds
Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has called claims that his department was failing creatives and artists a fallacy and cheap propaganda
Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has called claims that his department was failing creatives and artists a fallacy and cheap propaganda.
Mthethwa, who was updating sports, arts and culture portfolio committee in parliament on the relief funding yesterday, appeared visibly annoyed by comments that the department was doing nothing...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.