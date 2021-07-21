Focalistic, Kamo Mphela lead nominations for inaugural Amapiano awards
Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo, Major League DJz, Lady Du, De Mthuda and Daliwonga are some of the musicians that lead the nomination pack for the inaugural SA Amapiano Awards (SAAPA)
According to Charmaine Mthethwa, SAAPA vice-president of communication, the 20-category awards were founded and organised by a novice entity known as Amapiano Governing Body...
