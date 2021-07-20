Double celebration as Miss SA turns 25 and graduates from Wits
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida had double reasons to celebrate this week with her birthday and graduation.
Musida on Tuesday graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand with BA honours in international relations. This comes a day after celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday, which she shares with Nelson Mandela...
