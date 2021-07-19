Mnisi explores her Skeem Saam charater Mantuli's other side

Actor didn't think her role would grow to become this big

TV actor Dieketseng Mnisi did not approve at first when Skeem Saam writers wanted to explore the character of Mantuli Seakamela by portraying her as a cheating woman.



Mnisi plays the character in the popular SABC 1 drama series. As someone who has always been against cheating even among her friends, it was a daunting task for her to portray the character. ..