T-shirt celebration for Lebo Mathosa's birthday

Late songstress Lebo Mathosa’s 44th birthday on Saturday will be honoured with a limited T-shirt collection that is a collaboration between emerging fashion designer Tshediso Mokoko and renowned photojournalist Neo Ntsoma.



The Welkom-born, Free State, designer is known for his streetwear brand Monday to Monday that launched in 2017...