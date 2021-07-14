Register for The Radio Awards virtual winners’ announcement on July 30

In light of the dramatic events that have gripped SA during this past week, the organisers of The Radio Awards — in consultation with some members of the SA radio industry — have decided to postpone the winners’ announcement until July 30 2021 at 3pm.

We would like to ensure that the timing of The Radio Awards respects the mood of the country’s listening audiences, and the radio professionals it serves to honour.

The radio industry plays a critical role in maintaining our democracy with fair and factual reporting, while keeping our rainbow nation of diverse South Africans entertained and engaged. We look forward to celebrating the hard work and commitment of SA’s radio stations with their listeners later in July.

Our hearts are with all South Africans who have been affected by the violence, destruction and looting.

