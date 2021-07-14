Entertainment

COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Download the full #Sowetan40xNetflix campaign e-book

By Sowetanlive - 14 July 2021 - 10:23

Sowetan’s rich entertainment archives have been recreated as part of a collaboration with leading streaming service Netflix to celebrate the paper’s 40th anniversary. Take a trip down memory lane with the biggest pop culture moments of the last four decades.

The lensman who displayed Brenda Fassie's lavish wedding to the world

Veteran photojournalist Mbuzeni Zulu, dubbed the original paparazzo, remembers capturing Brenda Fassie’s lavish 1989 wedding to Nhlanhla Mbambo like ...
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

#Sowetan40xNetflix | Year 1976 ushered in another revolt on air, stage and screen

With the Soweto Uprising rose a mighty storm of an ebony dust of SA entertainers; there was a kind of collective black consciousness that inhabited ...
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

#Sowetan40xNetflix | 1980s a decade rich with talent that re-shaped our world

The 1980s were a golden age of SA pop and an exciting era in sport, TV shows, radio, fashion, theatre and other cultural spaces.
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

Jacqui Mofokeng: queen of original black girl magic

The win by Jacqui Mofokeng in 1993 as the first black Miss SA unleashed a long reign of ebony beauties who snatched the coveted crown from the ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

The groove that soothed SA's creative soul

1990s music scene explosion was a marvel that took country by storm.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

SA's golden generation left the world green with envy

The group was part of many others who pioneered kwaito, which is arguably the epitome of kasi culture.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Nkalakatha heralded a new dawn of hope for SA youth

After decades of turmoil during apartheid and the political violence of the 1990s, Y2K flew in solid with the smash hit Nkalakatha by kwaito ...
Entertainment
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest shook up hip hop scene with his #FillUp series

Cassper Nyovest’s #FillUp series of concerts at The Dome, Orlando, FNB, Royal Bafokeng and Moses Mabhida stadiums have made him the epitome of “black ...
Entertainment
5 days ago

Genre-bending music is the new cool influencing SA's pop culture

Not all superheroes wear capes, and Sho Madjozi has shown that some wear a xibelani (traditional Tsonga skirt).
Entertainment
5 days ago

Zozibini Tunzi breaking barriers in beauty pageant space

Despite her crowning moment in December 2019 happening on the wake of the global pandemic, Tunzi remained unshaken and celestial. In the end, she ...
Entertainment
5 days ago

