'I can't wait': Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmy Awards ceremony

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's live telecast of the Emmy Awards, the highest US honours for television, in front of a limited in-person audience, broadcaster CBS announced on Monday.

The Emmys are scheduled to take place on Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles at a ceremony attended by nominees and their guests, the network said.

“I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year,” said Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in CBS comedy The Neighbourhood.