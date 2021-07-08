Jolie and Gibson give David Oyelowo a few tips

Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut and sought the advice of heavyweights Angelina Jolie and Mel Gibson who have transitioned to the director’s chair before him.

Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut and sought the advice of heavyweights Angelina Jolie and Mel Gibson who have transitioned to the director’s chair before him.



Oyelowo is famous for his portrayals of Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Seretse Khama in A United Kingdom and Robert Katende in Queen of Katwe...