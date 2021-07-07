'Voicenote' shortlisted for an international award

SA short film Voicenote, which deals with mental health issues, has been shortlisted for an international award.

Directed by Talya Galasko, the film is tipped to win The Young Director Award (YDA), an award dedicated to rising young directors. The film was shortlisted from 153 films watched by the judges worldwide. The winner will be announced tomorrow...