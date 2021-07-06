Masilo ready to dig deeper after international dance award

Masilo, who interprets ballet classics and gives them an African twist, was presented with an outstanding modern performance award at an event that took place in London last week.

Contemporary dancer and choreographer Dada Masilo, who won a prestigious international dance award recently, feels the additional scrutiny will only push her to work harder.



