DJ Skopas empowers youth from his township through music

Despite DJs being hard hit by the lockdown alert level 4 and not earning an income, a Gauteng jock has decided to use his free time to teach young people music.

Mxolisi Molefe, also known as DJ Skopas, from Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, is empowering the youth from his township by teaching them music in his studio.

"This is a stressful period for everyone. Some people have lost their jobs, some are losing loved ones and stress can easily lead the youth into drugs. Music heals the broken-hearted, that is why I decided to teach them about music, mostly Amapiano genre, which is what everyone is dancing to these days," he said.

DJ Skopas, who is named after his favourite township snacks, amaskopas, has made a name for himself as a music producer, pianist, composer and a DJ.

"You see young people in street corners doing drugs and we can't just fold our arms and let them destroy their future. It takes a village to raise a child and I also have people who helped me to be where I am today. I also work with aspiring artists and help them to record their sounds that they can take to radio stations," he said.

DJ Skopas said he is helping the youth as he was also given an opportunity by DJs in his neighbourhood.

"Around 2006 I used to follow DJs Fofo, Bop and Hlonki. However, at the time I could not go with them to events as I had to focus on my school work. In 2010, I was given a chance to work with Cherry Groove. In 2015, I focused on building my brand and working solo and that was when I purchased a sound system and built my own home studio," he said.

He has 11 singles under his name and has recently released his first EP called Equivocal Sounds, which was produced by BLT Entertainment, which is known for working with big names in the industry.

"The EP is available on all digital platforms and this is the time for the country to unite in music and dance to fight the stress that comes with the pandemic," he said.