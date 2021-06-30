The need to laugh during pandemic sparks new interest in comedy

All the venues were inundated by a sizable pool of talented, aspirant comics who came eager to learn more about the craft from those who are seasoned in the game. It is this eagerness of the participants that led to the stretching of the program, amplifying the magnitude of its impact through an additional mentorship program post the festival.

This festival’s aim was to not only beacon rays of a more recognisable reality for the audience, but also to be a platform for training the participants who were workshopped. They were equipped with tools for various comedy genres such as clown and mime, satire and sketch creation as well as stand-up and characterization in workshops.

Through the upcoming mentorship programme, seven mentees who were chosen from the Youth Day competition for pre-festival workshops, will be given room to develop their own concepts with additional support.

Spearheaded by one of the main mentors during the pre-festival workshops, stand-up comedian and comedy writer, Sophie Joans, the mentorship will afford the young comics a peek into the industry and help them in the development of their own work.

In these sessions which will be held virtually, Joans will also be answering the mentees’ questions and equipping them for the industry in the context of the Covid-19 climate. Through the program, mentees will be assisted in learning to adjust the use of their talent with lessons on versatility and improvisation, in addition to the other skills they will be honing and acquiring.