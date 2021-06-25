Samuel L Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

The pair are among the next recipients of the academy's Governors Awards, which will be handed out in a ceremony in January. Other honorees are writer-director Elaine May and Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann.

The recipients “have had a profound affect on both film and society,” Academy President David Rubin said in a statement.

Jackson, who portrayed Nick Fury in the Avengers and other Marvel movies, has appeared in more than 100 films. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a hit man in director Quentin Tarantino's 1994 drama Pulp Fiction.