Brits thrilled by Toya Delazy’s Zulu rave

The musician is taking England by storm

London based South African artist and dancer Toya Delazy is taking British audiences by storm with her 100% Zulu album Afrorave Vol 1.



The album hit the digital streets worldwide on Friday and recieved airplay on BBC radio. Her single Resurrection was played in the slot titled “BBC Introducing Dance”, hosted by Jaguar Bingham. The radio presenter said: “My face was pure joy when this came through on the upload and I knew that it deserve to be a featured in the Dance Floor Moment. I am a big fan of Toya’s unapologetic genre crossing sound and her energy is infectious. You can hear drum, techno and rave.”..