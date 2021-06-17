Buy the new Huawei Band 6 now and receive a free gift

The trendy Huawei Band 6 features a 2.5D curved glass display that is finished off with an anti-fingerprint coating. It’s lightweight in design at 18g with a silicone rubber strap that is durable and resistant to water and dirt.

It's characterised by a large 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a single button to the right. The FullView display is 148% larger than the Band 4, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 64%. Its screen resolution is 194x368 pixels (282 pixels per inch) to display vivid content.

The colourful display has an intuitive smartphone-like experience that supports gestures, letting you easily swipe up, down, left and right. You can view graphs of your workouts and health data directly on your wrist without going into the app.

The Huawei Band 6 is powered by a highly efficient chip with smart power-saving features that promises a 14-day battery life despite continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. The magnetic charger supports fast charging, so a quick five-minute charge yields two full days of usage.