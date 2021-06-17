Buy the new Huawei Band 6 now and receive a free gift
Huawei has released its newest fitness device at an attractive price and high-end features to boot
The trendy Huawei Band 6 features a 2.5D curved glass display that is finished off with an anti-fingerprint coating. It’s lightweight in design at 18g with a silicone rubber strap that is durable and resistant to water and dirt.
It's characterised by a large 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a single button to the right. The FullView display is 148% larger than the Band 4, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 64%. Its screen resolution is 194x368 pixels (282 pixels per inch) to display vivid content.
The colourful display has an intuitive smartphone-like experience that supports gestures, letting you easily swipe up, down, left and right. You can view graphs of your workouts and health data directly on your wrist without going into the app.
The Huawei Band 6 is powered by a highly efficient chip with smart power-saving features that promises a 14-day battery life despite continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. The magnetic charger supports fast charging, so a quick five-minute charge yields two full days of usage.
All day SpO2 and HR monitoring
The fitness band now offers all-day SpO2 monitoring, TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring and TruRelax to manage stress, incorporating the most in-demand features and health trends during the global pandemic.
Users will get notified if their blood oxygen levels are low, thanks to its all-day SpO2 monitoring feature, and similarly for heart rate if it’s too high or low. Huawei’s new heart-rate monitoring uses the device’s neural network AI technology for accuracy, which keeps a 24-hour record of heart rate variability and resting heart rate.
Deep sleep metrics
The Band 6 also tracks different stages of sleep, including a real-time heart and breathing rate, providing an analysis of your sleep, including sleep quality ratings.
The data will help users identify various sleep stages from light- to deep- and rapid-eye movement, and accurately identify six typical sleep issues and offers more than 100 personalised sleep advice suggestions for improvement.
There are eight different sleep metrics provided by the Huawei Health app that include sleep duration, deep sleep ratio, light sleep ratio, rapid eye movement ratio, deep sleep continuity, wake-up counter, breathing quality, comprehensive sleep monitoring and analysis, and sleep recommendation.
Stress management
For those struggling with stress management, Huawei’s TruRelax technology monitors and assesses conditions and offers breathing exercises for users to proactively manage stress. The app can be found preloaded on the fitness band and is accessible directly on the wrist.
The Band 6 supports 96 sports modes, including a new Rope Jumping Mode that provides additional data such as a number of consecutive jumps. If you start a workout without remembering to hit record on the Band 6, it automatically detects medium-to-high intensity activity and track it.
Smart features
The Band 6 has smartphone-like features such as smart alarms, music controls, remote camera shutter, and helps locate your phone. Its large bezel-less display also lets you view more content when reading messages. The Band 6 vibrates when receiving calls and lets you end them directly on your wrist.
The Huawei Band 6 comes in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink. It pairs with Android and iPhone devices and can be used to earn points on the Discovery Vitality rewards.
The Huawei Band 6 comes in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink. It pairs with Android and iPhone devices and can be used to earn points on the Discovery Vitality rewards.
