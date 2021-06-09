Ex-Metro FM DJ LootLove bags Apple Music 1 gig

Luthando “LootLove” Shosha has bounced back with a bang following her axing from the Metro FM line-up in April.

Sowetan can confirm that Apple Music will today announce Shosha as the new host of Africa Now Radio – making her the first South African to secure a gig on Apple Music 1...