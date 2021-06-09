Ex-Metro FM DJ LootLove bags Apple Music 1 gig
Luthando “LootLove” Shosha has bounced back with a bang following her axing from the Metro FM line-up in April.
Luthando “LootLove” Shosha has bounced back with a bang following her axing from the Metro FM line-up in April.
Sowetan can confirm that Apple Music will today announce Shosha as the new host of Africa Now Radio – making her the first South African to secure a gig on Apple Music 1...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.