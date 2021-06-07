Elaine's star continues to rise with a BET nomination
Local R&B singer gets nod for a viewers choice gong
Local R&B musician Elaine continues to shine her black girl magic after she snagged a nomination for this year’s BET Awards.
The You’re The One and Risky hitmaker has been nodded in the category Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.