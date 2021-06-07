Entertainment

Elaine's star continues to rise with a BET nomination

Local R&B singer gets nod for a viewers choice gong

07 June 2021 - 16:02

Local R&B musician Elaine continues to shine her black girl magic after she snagged a nomination for this year’s BET Awards.

The You’re The One and Risky hitmaker has been nodded in the category Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act...

