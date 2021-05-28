WATCH | People with albinism and disabilities showcase their talents at Soweto event

Sowetans were treated to a ton of entertainment on Saturday when talented musicians, poets, motivational speakers, fashion designers and models put on a show to remember at the Albi-Gifted event.

Hosted by Tassi Foundation in partnership with the National Arts Council and the department of sports, arts and culture, the event sought to give a platform to People with Albinism (PWA) and People with Disabilities (PWD) to display their talent and educate the public that this seemingly forgotten sector of society has a lot to offer.

Palesa Mosiea and Syzo Legless played the roles of MC for the day. More than 20 musicians from across the country sang and rapped, while poets 4 Fingers Short, Gaddafi the Poet and Ampli-Fire DeChef poured their hearts out through the spoken word.