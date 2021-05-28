Rémy Martin x Usher celebrate excellence in music and cognac

Teaming up with Usher and Rémy Martin, are globally recognised creatives including Raphael Saadiq, world‐renowned musical composer; Marci Rodgers, Academy-award-winning costume stylist; Aakomon Jones, award-winning dance choreographer; and director of the production Jake Nava.

“I was really inspired by creating the historical music scenes in a way that felt true to the spirit of that moment, but also relevant and eye‐catching to a young contemporary audience,” says Nava, “This dual priority informed my direction of all the music, dance and Usher’s performance.”

The heart and soul of cultural movements throughout history paved the way for future artists to innovate while paying homage to their roots and the musical styles that came before them. The same respect for heritage is honoured by Rémy Martin and cellar master Baptiste Loiseau, who has inherited the savoir‐faire of the House from previous generations of cellar masters.