Rémy Martin x Usher celebrate excellence in music and cognac
‘Team Up For Excellence ‐ The Film’ brings the history of harmony between these cultural entities to life through a musical journey
Rémy Martin’s collaborative new campaign with multi‐Grammy-award-winning musical artist Usher celebrates the harmonious blending of two cultures of timeless excellence: music and cognac. Team Up For Excellence – The Film highlights the cultural connection between cognac and American music since 1917 in France, and how the two have been synonymous ever since.
Watch the film below:
In the film, Usher narrates a story spanning the decades from the 1920s to present day, which pays tribute to the multicultural connections, celebrated styles and rhythms of the past. From blues to hip‐hop, swing dancing to break‐dancing, Usher and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal travel through decades in France and the US to honour these cultural figures, rooted in a shared philosophy of aiming for the stars.
Music doesn’t need cognac to exist, and cognac doesn’t need music to exist, but what is beautiful is that they were meant to meet and when they did, they created cultural harmony.Usher
Teaming up with Usher and Rémy Martin, are globally recognised creatives including Raphael Saadiq, world‐renowned musical composer; Marci Rodgers, Academy-award-winning costume stylist; Aakomon Jones, award-winning dance choreographer; and director of the production Jake Nava.
“I was really inspired by creating the historical music scenes in a way that felt true to the spirit of that moment, but also relevant and eye‐catching to a young contemporary audience,” says Nava, “This dual priority informed my direction of all the music, dance and Usher’s performance.”
The heart and soul of cultural movements throughout history paved the way for future artists to innovate while paying homage to their roots and the musical styles that came before them. The same respect for heritage is honoured by Rémy Martin and cellar master Baptiste Loiseau, who has inherited the savoir‐faire of the House from previous generations of cellar masters.
Success is greater when achieved together. There are four special people in my life who’ve not only supported me through every up and down, but also shared their expertise and advice, helping me grow into the artist I am right now.Riky Rick
Through this transmission of knowledge, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal continues to encompass the spirit of celebrating depth of character and the excitement of indulging in moments of collective success.
Locally, Rémy Martin has once again joined forces with award-winning beat maker Riky Rick as the SA face of the global campaign.
The collaboration is a partnership continued from season one, which launched in 2019. Team Up For Excellence reveals a more personal narrative, celebrating the people or ‘team’ behind Riky’s journey to success.
Riky’s innovative style and savoir-faire were the deciding factors that made Rémy Martin choose him as the face of the campaign.
And like Rémy Martin – a brand which is a combination of talents from their cellar masters, distillers and winemakers – Riky Rick is only who he is today because of the people who have shared his hustle with him.
For more information visit RemyMartin.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
This article was paid for by Rémy Martin.