Entertainment

WATCH| Jennifer Hudson named executive producer for movie on icon Aretha Franklin

19 May 2021 - 15:02

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson will for the first time be named as an executive producer on her upcoming film Respect.

The film, which is set to be released in August,  tells the life of icon Aretha Franklin whom the star had a personal relationship with...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X