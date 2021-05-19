WATCH| Jennifer Hudson named executive producer for movie on icon Aretha Franklin
Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson will for the first time be named as an executive producer on her upcoming film Respect.
The film, which is set to be released in August, tells the life of icon Aretha Franklin whom the star had a personal relationship with...
