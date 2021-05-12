Entertainment

Activists, celebrities to walk in heels for the planned march

Mazwai highlights challenges faced by sex workers

12 May 2021 - 09:05

Nomsa Mazwai is staging a walk later this month in solidarity with sex workers in an effort to decriminalise sex work.

The renowned activist and artist is organising the walk in heels from Johannesburg CBD to Hillbrow through her NPO #FunkItImWalking...

