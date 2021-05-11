China’s number one smartphone brand launches in SA

Oppo’s first smartphone debut was the Smile Phone in 2008. Why smile? It had one on the back of the phone. After Oppo’s popular Smile Phone, the company released a number of really interesting and innovative designs from the world’s first rotating camera smartphone to the thinnest phone back in 2014.

Oppo’s 5X Zoom “Periscope” camera technology was a global hit. Oppo also became the first smartphone manufacturer to develop a 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

In January 2021, Oppo became the number one smartphone brand in China. A lot of the company’s success has to do with having 5G, artificial intelligence and imaging patents — design and innovation are top priorities for Oppo. Its collaboration with students from the Royal College of Art’s Design Products programme showed how technology — and in particular, smartphones — have completely changed our lives.

View the full Humanising Technology collection here >>

Oppo was also a key part of the London Design Festival 2019, working with acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma to deliver a striking installation at The V&A Museum.

Like other smartphone manufacturers, Oppo has a number of different lines of smartphones to choose from, and locally we get both Reno and the A Series. Oppo was the first technology company to develop fast-charging technology in 2014 called VOOC. Fast-forward seven years and VOOC is now a part of Oppo’s The Flash Initiative, which brings their fast-charging technology to more than smartphones — think cars, vacuum cleaners, chip manufacturers and more. How fast is VOOC charging? Well, imagine if you could power up your smartphone to 100% in just over 30 minutes!

Watch the video below | Oppo Flash Initiative