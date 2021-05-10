Enter to take part in the SanParks relationship boot camp reality series
The SanParks reality TV series will air on DStv Mzansi Magic channel 161
If you, your partner, loved one or friend have previously shared a strong bond that is now broken, you have the chance to repair that bond with a brand new relationship boot camp challenge.
SA National Parks (SanParks) is launching a reality TV series that will be airing on DStv’s Mzansi Magic, channel 161.
The series will put four groups of two through various physical, mental and emotional tasks, guided by an experienced life coach. Shot in seven of the most beautiful national parks, participants will get to commune with nature while working to restore their relationships.
Participants stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to the newly built Skukuza Safari Lodge at the Kruger National Park and a R50,000 cash prize.
Watch the video below:
To enter this relationship boot camp, entrants may nominate themselves or others and will go through a quick online submission process. Successful applicants will be contacted for the next phase in the assessment process.
Participants will get to work on their issues and find personal fulfilment, all while being immersed in the wonderful SanParks experience.
To enter, visit the SanParks website.
Entries close on May 24 2021.
Terms and conditions apply.
For any queries, e-mail info@bonngoe.tv.
Follow SanParks on Facebook, Twitter: @SANParks and @series_san and Instagram: @sanparks and @sanparksrealityseries.
This article was paid for by SanParks.