Enter to take part in the SanParks relationship boot camp reality series

If you, your partner, loved one or friend have previously shared a strong bond that is now broken, you have the chance to repair that bond with a brand new relationship boot camp challenge.

SA National Parks (SanParks) is launching a reality TV series that will be airing on DStv’s Mzansi Magic, channel 161.

The series will put four groups of two through various physical, mental and emotional tasks, guided by an experienced life coach. Shot in seven of the most beautiful national parks, participants will get to commune with nature while working to restore their relationships.

Participants stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to the newly built Skukuza Safari Lodge at the Kruger National Park and a R50,000 cash prize.

Watch the video below: