Wordsmith Busisiwe Mahlangu proves she has really arrived
At the age of 24, writer and poet Busisiwe Mahlangu has already set the poetry world on fire. Born and raised in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, Mahlangu has won numerous poetry slams since the beginning of her professional career.
His recent achievement, The SA National Poetry Prize 2021 that she got last month, is proof that the rising star has arrived. Mahlangu won the competition with a poem titled I Wear Mother’s Bones, a dedication to her mother, a domestic worker...
