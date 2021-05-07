Msizi James and Manyathela full of praise for their moms

Top radio jocks in special Mother's Day shout out

Radio hotshots and self-proclaimed mama’s boys Msizi James and Clement Manyathela credit their mothers for their successes.



The pair of radio jocks who hosts different shows on Primedia's 947 and Talk Radio 702, spoke to Sowetan about the influence their mothers had on their careers...