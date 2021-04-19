Moshe's Kitchen took five years to be ready

Ndiki adds flavour with his own spice brand

TV and radio personality Moshe Ndiki is spicing up Mzansi in a flavourful way by venturing into the food science industry.



The 29-year-old star, who has dazzled on Metro FM and TV shows like The Queen, Uyang'thanda Na? and Rea Tsotella told Sowetan yesterday that the launch of his spice brand, Moshe’s Kitchen, is his biggest achievement yet...