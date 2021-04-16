'I'm not here to harass you... we will have to execute the order at some point'

Sheriff engages Abahlali base NAC to understand their grievances

A North Gauteng High Court sheriff in Johannesburg has engaged artists and creatives sitting-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, instead of implementing the eviction order.



Marks Mangaba, who has been tasked with removing the group also known as Abahlali base NAC met artists on Wednesday, saying he wanted to understand their challenges...