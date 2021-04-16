Entertainment

Multi-talented artist Cele is exemplary to his pupils

Arts teacher is also musician, actor and motivational speaker

16 April 2021 - 10:15

Soweto primary school teacher and musician Vusumuzi Cele is leading by example to his learners.

Cele, who is a creative arts and English teacher at Khandubuhle Primary School in Pimville, has released a single titled Uyindod'enjani, which condemns gender-based violence.  The single is part of a full Afro-pop album that Cele is working on and it is scheduled to be released digitally before the end of the year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X