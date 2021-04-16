Multi-talented artist Cele is exemplary to his pupils
Arts teacher is also musician, actor and motivational speaker
Soweto primary school teacher and musician Vusumuzi Cele is leading by example to his learners.
Cele, who is a creative arts and English teacher at Khandubuhle Primary School in Pimville, has released a single titled Uyindod'enjani, which condemns gender-based violence. The single is part of a full Afro-pop album that Cele is working on and it is scheduled to be released digitally before the end of the year...
