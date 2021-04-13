Entertainment

The group has been at the offices for 42 days.

Camping artists brace for eviction 'plan' from NAC offices

13 April 2021 - 13:46

The situation is calm at the  National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, as the group staging a sit-in waits to see whether they will be forcefully removed on Tuesday or not.

The group has been at the offices for 42 days...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X