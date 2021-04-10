Music and acting worlds react to death of rapper DMX
American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday at age 50.
Music label Def Jam Recordings said in a statement it was saddened by "the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons."
"DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world," the statement said. "His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity."
DMX collapsed at home late on April 2. Celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard said he had overdosed on drugs triggering a heart attack.
On Friday, White Plains Hospital in New York said DMX had died peacefully with family by his side after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," family members said in a statement, adding that his music "inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."
Growing up in Yonkers, New York, DMX took his moniker from the name of a drum machine used in rap songs. When he was 14, an older rapper who had been a mentor tricked him into smoking crack, DMX said in a documentary series broadcast on BET.
"He created a monster," he said. "Cocaine almost took my life on a few occasions."
Below are reactions from musicians, actors and others:
