Music and acting worlds react to death of rapper DMX

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday at age 50.

Music label Def Jam Recordings said in a statement it was saddened by "the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons."

"DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world," the statement said. "His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity."

DMX collapsed at home late on April 2. Celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard said he had overdosed on drugs triggering a heart attack.

On Friday, White Plains Hospital in New York said DMX had died peacefully with family by his side after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."