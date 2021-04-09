Dinaledi collab with Major League DJz thrills fans
Sebina stars align as smash hit changes her life
Mpho Sebina is the name on almost all amapiano fans’ playlists all thanks to Major League DJz’s smash hit Dinaledi.
That song changed the Botswana-born musician’s life for the better, especially since she has been making beautiful tunes for a while, but none of them were hits...
