Nhlapo uses isipantsula to tell black people's story of colonialism
Magnificent 7 also pays tribute to a township sub-culture
Theatre maker, director, choreographer and performer Mduduzi Nhlapo continues to examine spiritual socio-political content and pursuing an avant-garde theatre aesthetic in his latest work Magnificent 7 – The Invasion.
Nhlapo, from Soshanguve in Pretoria, started presenting his attest work at the second Kucheza Dance Festival which replaced Dance Umbrella which kicked off last week...
