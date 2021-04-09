Nhlapo uses isipantsula to tell black people's story of colonialism

Magnificent 7 also pays tribute to a township sub-culture

Theatre maker, director, choreographer and performer Mduduzi Nhlapo continues to examine spiritual socio-political content and pursuing an avant-garde theatre aesthetic in his latest work Magnificent 7 – The Invasion.



Nhlapo, from Soshanguve in Pretoria, started presenting his attest work at the second Kucheza Dance Festival which replaced Dance Umbrella which kicked off last week...