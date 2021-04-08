Bachelors look for future brides
Reality show out to hook pastors with life partners
Two single pastors are looking for love and a God-fearing mate in new reality show Pastor Wants a Wife.
The 13-part show premiering tonight on Mzansi Magic sees the two bachelors, Apostle Aron Khunou and Pastor Lincoln Fero, put their faith in their churches and families to help them pick their future brides...
