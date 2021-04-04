'Bridgerton' fans will bid adieu to hottie Simon Basset in season two

Fans of the Duke of Hastings, arguably one of Bridgerton's most popular characters, will have to bid him adieu.

According to Variety.com Netflix and Shondaland announced in true Lady Whistledown style that Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Basset will not appear on the show’s upcoming season 2.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence on-screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”