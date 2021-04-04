'Bridgerton' fans will bid adieu to hottie Simon Basset in season two
Fans of the Duke of Hastings, arguably one of Bridgerton's most popular characters, will have to bid him adieu.
According to Variety.com Netflix and Shondaland announced in true Lady Whistledown style that Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Basset will not appear on the show’s upcoming season 2.
“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.
“We’ll miss Simon’s presence on-screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”
Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021
The show, based on eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family, who look for love in London's high society, became a quick SA favourite on Netflix in recent months.
The storyline was inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.
All avid TV series lovers will agree that Shonda Rhimes did it again when the first season comprising of eight episodes was met with positive reviews. The series reached No. 1 in 76 countries on Netflix.
Unfortunately, we the watchers are always swayed by certain characters and for most — we will miss Simon Basset the Duke of Hastings.
Adieu to the Duke of Hastings!
