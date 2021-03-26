TV personality Relebogile Mabotja can't wait for her first baby

Media personality's path to motherhood has not been smooth

TV personality, actor, singer and businesswoman Relebogile Mabotja, who is expecting her first child in two months, has not had an easy journey to motherhood as she had been struggling with fibroids and pregnancy complications.



Mabotja has been apprehensive since the early stages of her pregnancy that she could not stand the sight of baby clothes...