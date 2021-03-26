Entertainment

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo steps into role of The Queen actress Zandile Msutwana

26 March 2021 - 14:19

The Queen actress Zandile Msutwana will be temporarily replaced by TV personality and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo after she sustained an injury on set.

“It is with both great sadness and excitement that we make this announcement. Zandile Msutwana, who plays Vuyiswa Maake, sustained an injury while on set. Unfortunately Msutwana cannot carry out her duties and has been booked off to recover well at home,” read a statement from Mzansi Magic.  ..

