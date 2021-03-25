WONDERboom, Wit Kasteel to headline Rosebank Market concert for charity
They will be joined by Jacaranda FM’s Mack Rapapali
Two of SA’s biggest rock bands are set to put on an epic musical display in Rosebank, Johannesburg this weekend to raise funds for charity.
WONDERboom and Wit Kasteel will headline a live concert at the Rosebank Sunday Market and will be joined by Jacaranda FM’s Mack Rapapali.
The concert aims to raise funds for HopeSA and The Angel Network SA, which both feed those who have been severely affected by Covid-19.
The event will take place at the market in Rosebank Mall and will kick off at noon.
WONDERboom shared their excitement to be part of the event and to contribute towards the charitable cause.
“No-one can deny the impact this pandemic has had on all lives, and some more than others. This feeding project is a great initiative we can get behind.
“We haven’t performed live in ages and would love to see our faves in person. This is a great cause and their involvement, through ticket purchasing, will help significantly.
“Most of our fans are kind-hearted and very generous so this shouldn’t be a problem.”
The group said fans can look forward to “lots of fun” and a “monumental performance” from them.
“We are hoping to give the audience the best show they’ve ever seen.”
Rapapali said: “I am thankful for the opportunity to join hands in making a difference in others lives. As much as Covid-19 has stripped the world and our beautiful country half naked, the issue of tackling hunger has been an on going conversation but having conversations is clearly not helping.
“Taking action and keeping smiles on the faces of those who are in need is what’s important.”
Fans are encouraged to bringing non-perishable items which will secure entrance to the VIP section.
There are prizes up for grabs for a few lucky fans.
• Tickets priced at R200 per person are available from Quicket SA. For more information, visit the Rosebank Sunday Market’s Facebook page.
