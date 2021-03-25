WONDERboom, Wit Kasteel to headline Rosebank Market concert for charity

Two of SA’s biggest rock bands are set to put on an epic musical display in Rosebank, Johannesburg this weekend to raise funds for charity.

WONDERboom and Wit Kasteel will headline a live concert at the Rosebank Sunday Market and will be joined by Jacaranda FM’s Mack Rapapali.

The concert aims to raise funds for HopeSA and The Angel Network SA, which both feed those who have been severely affected by Covid-19.

The event will take place at the market in Rosebank Mall and will kick off at noon.