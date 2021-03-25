Getting to know the Huawei FreeBuds 4i

A few years ago, earbuds weren’t a thing. If you wanted to go wireless, it meant chunky, over-the-ear headphones. Now, it seems like every brand is bringing out their own pair of earbuds which is making it harder to work out which set is best.

Of course, there are a few details you should never overlook like battery life, sound quality and comfort. And if you are serious about sound, active noise cancellation (ANC) is something you should absolutely take into account.

With their sleek, oval-shaped charging case and bio-ergonomic design, Huawei’s new FreeBuds 4i earbuds are as lovely to look at as they are to wear. But that’s not the only reason they should be at the top of your “I need earbuds” list, here are six more factors to consider:

1. A more immersive audio experience

While a handful earbuds do offer ANC, most do not. Being able to actively cancel out noise is a huge plus and the Huawei FreeBuds 4i do this using built-in acoustic components, like microphones, and algorithms to generate inverted soundwaves. It may sound complicated but what this means is that no matter where you are, your audio will be clearer. Even in a busy shopping centre or a noisy office with a humming air conditioner, you’ll be able to hear your playlists, podcasts and calls easily. In addition to ANC, the FreeBuds 4i have something called Awareness mode. To switch off ANC and hear ambient sound (what’s going on around you!) all you need to do is gently pinch the handle of the earbud - there’s no need to take them out at all.

2. Where performance meets pitch

It’s difficult to imagine what goes on inside earbuds - they’re just so little. Before earbuds came along, it was bigger is better when talking about sound and now we’ve done a complete turnaround with the tech. Inside the FreeBuds 4i you’ll find a 10mm dynamic driver with well-balanced performance for high, mid and low frequencies. What an earphone diaphragm is made of also matters and the light, elastic PEEK+PU polymer diaphragm inside the FreeBuds 4i gives the speaker a high degree of sensitivity and rich dynamic responsiveness to reproduce more audio details. If you’re planning to use the FreeBuds 4i for sports, you’ll appreciate that the dual-mic system comes with a slit-duct design that effectively reduce outdoor wind noise. You’ll be left wondering how something so small can sound so impressive.

3. A better battery

There’s absolutely no point investing in a pair of earbuds if the battery doesn’t last. It’s all well and good to have a compact charging case but if you’re constantly taking out your earbuds to power them up, look away. Thankfully, the FreeBuds 4i have an incredible battery life with 10 hours of continuous music playback and if they’re running low, you also have the option to pop them right back in the case. In just 10 minutes, you’ll have enough battery life to keep the music going for another four hours. And don’t forget the case – you’ll get 22 hours of premium sound.