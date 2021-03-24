Entertainment

Gallo hands over catalogue to Sony for world exposure

Publishing deal opens new era for SA's iconic artists

By Sowetan Reporter - 24 March 2021 - 09:29

Gallo Music Publishers has signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing that will put iconic South African music and songwriters on the world stage.

Gallo Music Publishers, the publishing arm of Gallo Record Company, signed the worldwide agreement, excluding Africa, which will allow for songwriters and copyrighted catalogue material to be promoted overseas...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X