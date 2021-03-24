Gallo hands over catalogue to Sony for world exposure
Publishing deal opens new era for SA's iconic artists
Gallo Music Publishers has signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing that will put iconic South African music and songwriters on the world stage.
Gallo Music Publishers, the publishing arm of Gallo Record Company, signed the worldwide agreement, excluding Africa, which will allow for songwriters and copyrighted catalogue material to be promoted overseas...
