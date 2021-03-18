Investment to produce six feature films
Netflix joins forces with NFVF to fund local filmmakers
The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and leading streaming platform Netflix have inked a lucrative joint funding deal valued at R28m.
The partnership that will see the parties contributing R14m each is targeted towards producing six local feature films...
