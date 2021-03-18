Three top-tier mobile phones from HiSense’s new Infinity H50 range

It's about time that a mobile phone came along and created a stir in the premium mobile device market. In a market dominated by Apple and Samsung, Hisense, the new unsung hero from China, has quietly slipped into the playing field with their latest Infinity H50 range.

In the battle for premium mobile market share, the H50 is a serious contender offering a user experience that rivals the best phones out there.

The H50 range has three options to choose from: the H50, the H50 Zoom, and the H50 Lite. The phones have been designed to satisfy the consumer needs with boosted up or stripped-down derivatives, but the fundamental engine room across the range remains the same.

With its 91.26% screen-to-body ratio, the H50 base model, aptly named Infinity, seems like it wraps around the device. The H50 houses four separate cameras. The rear camera set-up combines a 64 MP HD main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a very impressive multi-functional 2MP depth and macro-lens.

The H50 also has a 32MP front camera, with a new Beauty Mode feature that identifies the light conditions and adjusts the aperture automatically so there are no sub-standard blurry images.

The H50 Zoom has a first-of-its-kind party trick with a 16MP pop-up camera with flash. This signature piece allows you to capture impeccable selfies in portrait mode. These devices really are designed for content creation.

The power unit on the H50 and H50 Zoom comprises an Octa-Core processor supported by 6GB of RAM and a standard 128GB storage facility that all combines to create a very smooth user interface on the Android II operating system. The H50 Lite is slightly smaller with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space but don’t let that deter you. The H50 Lite performs just as well as the rest of the H50 family in all departments.

Hisense has also factored security feature into the H50 series. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology mean these phones are basically impenetrable. Consider them as a personal safety deposit box for all your confidential digital information.

The H50 is inspired by the movement of light. It comes in Pine Green and Black Jade. The carved 3D gradient creates a colour-changing effect from different angles and feels masterfully crafted to the touch.

The H50 Zoom is finished with an artistic iridescent effect, giving it an avant-garde quality. The H50 range has been designed for the bold, daring, and fashionable user who isn't afraid to challenge the conventional and make a statement.

This article was paid for by HiSense.