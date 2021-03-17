WhatsApp an affordable space for arts festival
The My Body My Space arts festival, which is being held digitally on WhatsApp, is proof that art does not need to be streamed online in order to be consumed during the pandemic.
The festival, which is curated by the Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative, historically takes place in public spaces such as school fields, streets and churches in Emakhazeni, Mpumalanga, in an effort to bring art to people who cannot afford it...
