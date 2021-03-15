Over half of funding applicants left out in the cold

NAC board to probe overpayment of artists

The National Arts Council board says it has instituted an investigation into discrepancies in the approval of Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) funding applications for artists.



It said among other issues that were being investigated was the funding of non-arts-related companies, individuals who got more than they asked for, including claims that several of kwaito singer Arthur Mafokate’s companies, were approved for funding...